Texas Atty Wants New Trial Over $6M Litigation Loan

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An attorney fighting for a new trial after a litigation funder prevailed on a claim that he defaulted on a $6 million loan told a Houston judge at a hearing Thursday that the ruling against him was handed down when he believed the hearing had been canceled because of the novel coronavirus. An attorney representing Sulphur Springs, Texas, law firm B. Gregg Price PC and principal B. Gregg Price told Harris County District Judge Elaine Palmer that the motion for summary judgment filed by Series 1 - Virage Master LP on March 12 specifically said an oral hearing would take place...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS