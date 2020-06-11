Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Job Seekers Try Again In Amazon, T-Mobile Biased Ads Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Older job seekers accusing Amazon and T-Mobile of discriminating against them by targeting Facebook job ads to younger users have taken another stab at making their case, attempting to shore up allegations that a California federal judge dismissed as "vague and conclusory" in March.

In their amended complaint Wednesday, the job seekers added more details to support their claims that they missed out on employment opportunities they were qualified for because of age restrictions Amazon.com Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. placed on Facebook job ads.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in her March ruling found the job seekers lacked standing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!