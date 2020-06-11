Job Seekers Try Again In Amazon, T-Mobile Biased Ads Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Older job seekers accusing Amazon and T-Mobile of discriminating against them by targeting Facebook job ads to younger users have taken another stab at making their case, attempting to shore up allegations that a California federal judge dismissed as "vague and conclusory" in March. In their amended complaint Wednesday, the job seekers added more details to support their claims that they missed out on employment opportunities they were qualified for because of age restrictions Amazon.com Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. placed on Facebook job ads. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in her March ruling found the job seekers lacked standing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS