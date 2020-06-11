Ill. Property Owners Lobbed O'Hare Runway Claim Too Late

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A group of Illinois property owners sued too late to be compensated for noise that has diminished the use and enjoyment of their land since O'Hare International Airport began using a new runway in 2013, a state appellate panel said. A lower court correctly determined that the group of 69 property owners should have launched their inverse condemnation suit within a year of Oct. 17, 2013, the date that O'Hare began operating the runway at issue, a three-judge panel held Tuesday. The October 2013 date is when the most significant change occurred on the plaintiffs' properties, and they failed to present...

