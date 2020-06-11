American Airlines Dodges Travel Insurance Kickback Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed class suit accusing American Airlines Inc. of taking illegal kickbacks from Allianz Global Assistance on trip insurance sales, ruling that the customer who sued failed to allege an injury and denying his request to move the case back to Florida. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor said the class representative was not able to show he suffered any harm from purchasing the Allianz travel insurance on American's website, nor could he prove that he paid an inflated price for the insurance. Florida resident Kristian Zamber sued American in 2016, alleging that the airline...

