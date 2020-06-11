DOI Finds East Coast Wind Projects Could Disrupt Fishing

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's expanded environmental analysis for a proposed wind farm off the coast of Martha's Vineyard found the cumulative impact of offshore wind development could significantly impact commercial fishing, according to a notice set to be published in the Federal Register Friday. The 420-page analysis done by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an agency within the DOI, broadened the scope of the agency's previous look into the impact of the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project in Massachusetts to consider the broader implications of offshore wind development. The report forecasts 22 gigawatts of wind development could emerge along...

