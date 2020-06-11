Honda Gets 2 Crash Detector Claims Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has sent to arbitration claims by two car buyers that American Honda Motor Co. Inc. sold vehicles with defective crash detection systems, rejecting arguments that the motor company had waived its right to compel arbitration. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled that Honda had not acted inconsistently with its right to arbitration against consumers Andrew Paltarak and Phylistene Ward, saying its participation in their suits up to now did not reach the level of precluding their claims. Paltarak is a named plaintiff in Kathleen Cadena's proposed class suit against Honda, while...

