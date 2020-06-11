Senegal Engineering Firm Wins $8M In Guinea Contract Fight

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Senegalese civil engineering firm asked a D.C. federal court to enforce an $8.2 million arbitration award against the Republic of Guinea Thursday, after the nation allegedly refused to pay what it owed under a road rebuilding contract. Compagnie Sahélienne d'Entreprise's petition said the West African nation still hasn't made good on its unpaid bill after more than four years of requests and two years of arbitration. In fact, Guinea refused to even appear before the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal that adjudicated the dispute and issued the August 2018 award for more than €7.3 million, according to the petition....

