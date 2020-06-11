MetLife's $84M Deal To End Life Insurance Suit Hits Snag

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday declined to give an initial green light to an $84 million deal to settle class action claims MetLife Inc. misled investors by underreporting life insurance death benefit liabilities, but said the investors can ask again if they fix a class notice. In a short order, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied without prejudice lead plaintiff Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund's motion for preliminary approval of the settlement. The judge did not reach the merits of the motion and was brief in his explanation. Judge Kaplan said the fund could try...

