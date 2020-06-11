Yum Brands Says Grubhub Broke Deal For Special Services

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The corporation behind Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut hit Grubhub with a lawsuit Thursday in New York state court accusing the food delivery company of breaking a deal to provide special services to the fast food joints, a day after Grubhub announced its $7.3 billion sale to a Dutch peer company. Yum Restaurant Services Group LLC said Grubhub Holdings Inc. wrongly tried to pull out of the 2018 agreement in the weeks leading up to the announcement of the company's multibillion-dollar sale to Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. Grubhub was supposed to provide ordering, delivery and customer support services at certain...

