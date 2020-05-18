How Cos. Can Avoid Patent Venue Pitfalls Of Remote Work

By Matt Rizzolo and David Serati

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Life Sciences newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Matt Rizzolo David Serati



[O]ur analysis of the case law and statute reveal three general requirements relevant to the inquiry: (1) there must be a physical place in the district; (2) it must be a regular and established place of business; and (3) it must be the place of the defendant. If any statutory requirement is not satisfied, venue is improper under § 1400(b).[11]

Do not own, lease, rent out or otherwise exert any possessory control over your employees' home workplaces.

Do not advertise or otherwise hold out your employee's homes as places where your business is conducted.

Do not list employees' home addresses or home telephone numbers on any website. To the extent an employee is publicly advertised, hold him or her out to the public as working from the office for which he or she perform remote work — not his or her home.

Do not store large quantities of product inventory used for sales, repairs, and/or demonstrations in an employee's home.

On job postings, do not state a preference for workers in a certain area when there is no overriding business purpose.

Keep accurate records of exact dates when employees begin and end work-from-home or remote working arrangements.

Ramot at Tel Aviv Univ. Ltd. v. Cisco Sys ., Inc.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.