Media Cyberattacks Land Hacker 5 Years In Prison

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A man who admitted attacking a legal news website that published a court ruling in a criminal fraud case against him was sentenced to five years in prison on a conspiracy charge, according to federal prosecutors. Andrew Rakhshan, who was born in Iran and named Kamyar Jahanrakhshan before changing his name, pled guilty to a conspiracy to commit computer fraud charge earlier this year and was sentenced and ordered to pay $520,000, prosecutors announced Thursday. They accused Rakhshan of targeting Leagle.com, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and other websites that published information about him he didn't like. Leagle.com was Rakhshan's first target....

