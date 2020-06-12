Texas Justices Say Lottery Contractor Can't Duck Fraud Claim

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A divided Texas Supreme Court said Friday a government contractor can't escape two $500 million fraud lawsuits over allegedly misleading lottery scratch-off games, declining to extend the immunity enjoyed by the Texas Lottery Commission to the private company it partnered with. The court's ruling was accompanied by two partially concurring, partially dissenting opinions. The four-justice majority determined Gtech Corp. will have to face lawsuits brought by lead plaintiffs Dawn Nettles and James Steele on behalf of about 1,200 Texans. Gtech is the U.S. subsidiary of an Italian gaming company that has an exclusive contract to operate the Texas Lottery through 2020....

