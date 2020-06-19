Squire Patton's Dubai Office Nabs Dechert Int'l Arbitration Pro

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has hired a seasoned construction disputes lawyer from Dechert LLP for its Dubai office, where he will take on international commercial arbitration and litigation matters that focus on real estate, infrastructure and energy projects. Ravinder Bhullar started his new role as a Squire Patton partner when he arrived at the law firm's international dispute resolution practice on Thursday, the specialist in international commercial arbitration and litigation told Law360 on Tuesday in an email. He added that he was joined in his move by senior associate Alex Freeman, also from Dechert's Dubai office. "I was attracted by Squire...

