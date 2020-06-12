Texas Justices Won't Revisit Atty 'Push Poll' Sanction Case

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied a motion urging it to reconsider its finding that attorney Bill Brewer couldn't be sanctioned for a telephone poll that allegedly tainted a jury pool ahead of a trial involving his pipeline company client. The high court previously ruled that Brewer did not act in bad faith when he conducted an alleged push poll ahead of a jury trial, opting to vacate an award of $135,000 in sanctions against him that was ordered by a trial court in 2016 and affirmed by a state appellate court in 2018. Justice Jeff Boyd dissented from the denial,...

