Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Counsel Nabs $7.4M For $18.5M Deutsche Bank Deal

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has awarded investors' attorneys $7.4 million for striking an $18.5 million deal with Deutsche Bank to end a certified class action that alleged the bank misled investors about the risks of preferred securities offerings in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods on Thursday awarded lead counsel for the shareholder class at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP $6.16 million in attorney fees and $1.2 million in expenses.

The 11-year-old consolidated case combined six proposed class actions and claimed Deutsche Bank and others involved...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!