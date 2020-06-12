Sirius XM Inks $96M Deal To End Subscription Fees Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Sirius XM Radio Inc. customers urged a California federal judge Thursday to sign off on a settlement valued at $96 million to resolve class claims that the satellite radio company fails to honor the lifetime subscriptions it sold to customers. When plaintiffs Philip Alvarez, Randall Bettison, Marc Kelleher, Darlene Vaugh and Paul Wright paid for the expensive lifetime subscription with Sirius, they said they expected those subscriptions would last for their lifetime, but Sirius maintains that the subscriptions were limited to the lifetime of four devices — the first, plus three additional transfers at $75 each. On Thursday, the parties said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS