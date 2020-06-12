Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sirius XM Inks $96M Deal To End Subscription Fees Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Sirius XM Radio Inc. customers urged a California federal judge Thursday to sign off on a settlement valued at $96 million to resolve class claims that the satellite radio company fails to honor the lifetime subscriptions it sold to customers.

When plaintiffs Philip Alvarez, Randall Bettison, Marc Kelleher, Darlene Vaugh and Paul Wright paid for the expensive lifetime subscription with Sirius, they said they expected those subscriptions would last for their lifetime, but Sirius maintains that the subscriptions were limited to the lifetime of four devices — the first, plus three additional transfers at $75 each.

On Thursday, the parties said...

