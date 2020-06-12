Fugitive Art Dealer Arrested, Charged In $20M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A New York art dealer with galleries in London and Miami is being charged with operating a $20 million fraud scheme in order to finance his business, according to a complaint unsealed Friday in Manhattan federal court. Inigo Philbrick, an art dealer specializing in post-war and contemporary fine art, ran a multiyear scheme that targeted various individuals and entities, according to prosecutors, Philbrick was arrested by federal agents on Thursday in the South Pacific country of Vanuatu, after authorities there expelled him at the request of the U.S. Embassy in Papua New Guinea, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the...

