'Bridgegate' Mastermind Cleared After High Court Ruling

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday wiped away the conviction of the admitted mastermind behind the infamous "Bridgegate" scheme to realign lanes to the George Washington Bridge as an act of political revenge after the U.S. Supreme Court last month erased the convictions of his alleged conspirators. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton tossed the conviction of former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive David Wildstein, who pled guilty in 2015 to two conspiracy counts and later testified as the government's star witness against William E. Baroni Jr. and Bridget Anne Kelly at their 2016 trial. Prosecutors...

