Ex-VA Employee Gets 16 Years For Home Health Care Fraud

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge sentenced a former Veterans Health Administration employee to 16 years in prison for creating a bogus home health care program to defraud the agency of nearly $19 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore on Thursday also ordered former VHA case management liaison Joseph Prince to pay $18.78 million in restitution for his "elaborate conspiracy," the DOJ said. "The defendant stole from taxpayers and from a program designed to help those who served our nation," U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Jason R. Dunn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS