Ice Cube's B-Ball League Drops Suit Against Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Big3 Basketball LLC, the three-on-three league co-owned by Ice Cube, has quietly abandoned its lawsuit accusing Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan of putting its lucrative relationship with Qatar ahead of its attorney-client obligations to the fledgling sports project. Big3 had sued Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on May 28, alleging an "egregious betrayal" by the law firm "that pretended to act on behalf of Big3" when it really was looking out for the benefit of the State of Qatar and its royal family, the al-Thanis. The basketball league founded by the actor and rapper whose real name is O'Shea Jackson filed...

