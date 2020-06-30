Supreme Court OKs Trademark For Booking.com

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Booking.com could register its name as a trademark, rejecting the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's "sweeping" argument that it was merely an unprotectable generic term. Booking.com can register its name as a trademark because consumers don't view the name as a generic term, the Supreme Court said Tuesday. (Photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images) By an 8-1 vote, the justices said that the addition of ".com" to an otherwise generic term could transform it into a protectable trademark, siding with the travel website in its long quest to secure a trademark registration for its name....

