How USPTO Examiner Type Affects Patents: Part 2

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT) -- Patent procurement at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is affected by the type of examiner. We gathered data from the LexisNexis PatentAdvisor database for each year from 2009 to 2019, for examiners in each of eight nondesign Tech Centers at the USPTO from the LexisNexis PatentAdvisor patent prosecution analytics database. The data shows that the type of examiner can cause an applicant to double their efforts to obtain a patent. This doubled effort is evident in the allowance rate, the number of office actions needed per disposal (patent or abandonment), the time to disposal, applications with at least one final office action,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS