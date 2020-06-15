Late Filing Sinks Condo Group's Suit Over Water Damage

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court refused to reinstate a lawsuit by a Weehawken condominium association over water damage, ruling Monday that the suit was filed after the six-year statute of limitations for construction defect claims had expired. Riva Pointe at Lincoln Harbor Condominium Association received notice of the alleged defect from an engineering report issued in September 2008, a three-judge Appellate Division panel reasoned. That made the association's 2015 lawsuit, which was its second complaint over the damage, against Tishman Construction Corp. and others untimely. The panel invoked the 2017 New Jersey Supreme Court case of The Palisades at Fort...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS