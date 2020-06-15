NCAA Hit With More Antitrust Claims Over Student-Athlete Pay

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- College athletes repped by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP slammed the NCAA with a new proposed antitrust class action over student-athlete compensation on Monday, this time taking issue with the organization's rules blocking them from receiving compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness. The suit, which was filed in California federal court, comes as a growing list of states enact or contemplate enacting laws expanding athletes' publicity rights. After California adopted such a law last fall, the National Collegiate Athletic Association said it supported the idea of college athletes being paid for "third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics."...

