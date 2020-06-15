Spectrum Act Folded Into Next Year's Defense Budget Bill

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Next fiscal year's defense policy and budget bill will include a mandate that government agencies update their framework for managing federal airwaves usage, Senate committee leaders have announced. In a joint release on Friday, the chairmen of the powerful Senate Commerce and Senate Armed Services committees said the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act will fold in the Spectrum IT Modernization Act. That bill calls for the U.S. Department of Commerce's government spectrum branch to standardize its digital processes for managing available portions of the airwaves. "The federal government is a significant spectrum user, and the management of these spectrum assignments is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS