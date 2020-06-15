Ligado's House Critics Flag Alleged Conflict Of Interest At FCC

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Congressional critics of the FCC's move to let Ligado Networks kick off a wireless buildout using the airwaves' so-called L-band have called for the agency's inspector general to probe an alleged conflict of interest, saying a consultant for Ligado also chairs a related FCC technical panel. A bipartisan trio of U.S. House of Representatives members wrote to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai with a series of questions about how much weight the FCC gave to a study by Roberson & Associates LLC when the commission made the April decision to greenlight Ligado's 5G plan. The U.S. Department of Defense fiercely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS