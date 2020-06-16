Officials Hold Out Little Hope Of Compromise On Ligado

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The head of the Senate Commerce Committee used a nominations hearing on Tuesday afternoon to grill three candidates for separate agency posts over what the federal government could do to hammer out a consensus on Ligado's controversial satellite 5G plan. When Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., asked current Federal Communications Commission member Michael O'Rielly, U.S. Department of Transportation policy official Joel Szabat and U.S. Department of Commerce general counsel Michael Walsh whether their sparring agencies could agree on acceptable operating parameters, he received discouraging responses at best. "Is there a way for the experts ... to get together and work this out?...

