Bed Bath & Beyond Wins 'Fluctuating' OT Fight At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Bed Bath & Beyond didn't break the law when it paid a group of department managers overtime using a method intended for workers with fluctuating hours, the Second Circuit held Monday, rejecting the workers' bid to revive claims that they were underpaid for overtime. A three-judge panel upheld a 2018 order by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer awarding the retailer summary judgment on claims brought by department managers who said they weren't fully compensated for overtime hours because of Bed Bath & Beyond's improper application of the so-called fluctuating workweek method, which businesses can apply to salaried workers who aren't...

