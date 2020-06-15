Ace Hardware Keeps Trial Win In Big-Rig Crash Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel has affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing an Ace Hardware Corp. tractor-trailer driver of causing a crash that seriously injured another motorist, rejecting an argument that the trial judge didn't properly instruct the jury about the truck driver's standard of care. Judge Nathan D. Mihara, writing for the panel Friday, rejected several appellate claims brought by Svetlana Owens, who had filed a negligence suit against Ace and truck driver Robert Burton. Owens had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a fractured pelvis and other injuries in the 2012 collision, according to the opinion. Among other...

