Songwriters Seek $6M In Atty Fees From $20M Napster Deal

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A class of songwriters has asked a California federal court to approve $6.1 million in attorney fees from a $20.4 million deal the court has preliminarily approved to end claims that Napster failed to pay millions in so-called mechanical royalties. David Lowery and other songwriters claim in their bid on Friday that the suit — against Rhapsody International Inc., which rebranded its streaming service with the famous Napster name in 2016 — was not "usual" and sought to resolve "cutting edge" issues related to the Copyright Act. "Unsurprisingly, the issues in this action were hotly contested," the songwriters said. "However, because...

