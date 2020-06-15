Top Navy Supplier Pays $10.8M Over Low-Quality Steel Sales

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Bradken Inc., the U.S. Navy's leading supplier of steel for submarines, has paid the federal government more than $10.8 million after one of its top employees was charged with fraud for selling the Navy poor-quality steel for over 30 years, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. Both the Hitachi Construction Machinery subsidiary and its former director of metallurgy, Elaine Thomas, face criminal charges for defrauding the government in Washington state federal court. If Bradken abides by a deferred prosecution agreement, the charges will be erased in three years and the company can continue providing steel to the Navy, the government...

