Wells Fargo Investors Say Objector 'Extorted' Bank For $1.75M

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- An objector to the Wells Fargo settlement over fake accounts should be sanctioned along with his attorneys at Ridley McGreevy & Winocur PC and made to repay $1.75 million they "extorted" from the bank, the lead plaintiffs told a California federal court. Kevin Fisher and attorneys Patrick Ridley and Kristen Frost obtained an "ill-gotten" payment by holding up Wells Fargo's $240 million settlement as well as a state court settlement, the Fire & Police Pension Association of Colorado and The City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System argued Friday. Fisher and the attorneys should be made to disgorge the $1.75 million,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS