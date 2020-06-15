US Softens Huawei Ban For 5G Cellular Network Development

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration announced Monday that companies will be allowed to work with the blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei on the fifth generation of cellular networks, saying the U.S. can't be left out of this development. The U.S. Department of Commerce said that it is making an exception to its ban on U.S. companies doing business with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. so that they can participate in setting standards for 5G cellular networks. Companies will no longer need to secure an export license to disclose technology to Huawei for the purpose of developing 5G standards, according to the announcement. "This action...

