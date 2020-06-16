CIT Questions Reach Of Trump's Security Tariff Power

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade panel raised questions about President Donald Trump's efforts to adjust his national security duties on imported steel Tuesday, pressing the government on the limits of presidential tariff authority. The case centers on Trump's decision to raise a national security-based tariff on Turkish steel to 50%, months after a 25% levy was imposed on steel imports from across the globe. The CIT panel already rejected the government's bid to dismiss suit, nodding to the strict timelines embedded within the national security law Trump used to set the duties following a report from the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS