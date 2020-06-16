NY State Tells 2nd Circ. Seneca Tribe Owes $255M Award

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- An arbitration panel did not flout federal law when it awarded $255 million in unpaid Seneca Nation casino revenue to New York, the state said in a Tuesday brief before the Second Circuit. New York urged the court to reject the tribe's appeal, which contends that the panel ran afoul of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act when it assessed a 2002 gambling compact last year. The panel simply interpreted an ambiguity in the compact, New York claimed. It did not, as the Seneca tribe has argued, add a new "obligation" to the compact which would have required approval by the secretary...

