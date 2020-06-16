Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Army Corps Asks High Court To Undo Water Permit Ban

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a Montana federal judge's order partially banning the use of a nationwide Clean Water Act permit while the government appeals the ruling.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' move comes after the Ninth Circuit denied its effort to stay the effect of U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' May order banning the use of Nationwide Permit 12 for new oil and gas pipelines. The permit provides for expedited and simplified Clean Water Act approval for water crossings. In its application to the high court, the Corps said the Ninth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!