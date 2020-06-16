Army Corps Asks High Court To Undo Water Permit Ban

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a Montana federal judge's order partially banning the use of a nationwide Clean Water Act permit while the government appeals the ruling. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' move comes after the Ninth Circuit denied its effort to stay the effect of U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' May order banning the use of Nationwide Permit 12 for new oil and gas pipelines. The permit provides for expedited and simplified Clean Water Act approval for water crossings. In its application to the high court, the Corps said the Ninth Circuit...

