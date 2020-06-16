Fort Hood Families Say On-Post Housing Was 'Deplorable'

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Nine military families have filed fraud and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims against a Fort Hood on-post housing landlord and management company for allegedly exposing them to toxic mold that caused health problems and personal property damage. The families claim that Australia-based construction and property company Lend Lease US Public Partnerships LLC and its agents Fort Hood Family Housing LP and FHFH Inc. created "deplorable conditions" for the families, failed to respond to mold-related maintenance requests and attempted to keep mold test results out of the families' hands. In a complaint filed Monday in the Western District of Texas, the...

