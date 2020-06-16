Harvard Prof Pleads Not Guilty To Lying About China Ties

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The former chair of Harvard University's chemistry department pled not guilty Tuesday to an indictment claiming he lied to federal authorities about his ties to a Chinese university while reeling in millions of dollars in U.S. grants. Appearing by videoconference, Charles Lieber answered "not guilty" when asked how he wished to plead to the two identical counts of making false statements. Lieber faces up to five years in prison on each count. Authorities claim he failed to disclose to the U.S Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health that he was working with China's Thousand Talents Program. The two...

