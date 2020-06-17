Cruise Co. Worker's Wrongful Death Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ordered the mother of a deceased Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. worker to arbitrate her claims that medical personnel aboard ship misdiagnosed her son's meningitis, saying the parties agreed to arbitration based on an employment agreement her son signed before boarding the vessel. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez on Tuesday ordered Juana L. Evanks Davis, mother of seaman and Honduras citizen Kengge A. Evanks Davis, to arbitrate her wrongful death suit in Bermuda, where Princess is incorporated. After granting Princess' motion to compel arbitration, the judge closed the case but said he would retain jurisdiction to...

