State And Local Tax Policy To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2020

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- As states grapple with refilling their coffers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, tax policy debates in the second half of 2020 could center on revisiting conformity to the federal code and a consideration of broad-based tax proposals. Additionally, some states are contemplating wading into untested legal waters by taxing digital advertising, while practitioners are also keeping a watchful eye on a California bill that would expand the state's False Claims Act to tax matters. Here, Law360 examines several key tax policy issues to watch over the second half of the year. Renewed Conformity to Federal Code The federal government adjusted...

