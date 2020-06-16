Uber, Wheelchair Users Duel Over Arbitration In 3rd Circ. Spat

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. and Pittsburgh-area wheelchair users sparred in the Third Circuit over whether the plaintiffs have standing to pursue their Americans with Disabilities Act claims in court or if they are forced to duke it out in arbitration. In separate letters filed with the Third Circuit on Monday, the parties addressed whether the wheelchair users are equitably estopped under Pennsylvania or California law to arbitrate their proposed class claims that Uber's failure to offer wheelchair accessible vehicles, or WAVs, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, violates the ADA. Under the doctrine of equitable estoppel, parties may not benefit from a contract they've...

