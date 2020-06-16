Uber Rider Says 'Toxic-Male Culture' Led To Her Sex Assault

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A California woman has accused Uber of fostering a "toxic-male culture" that prized growth above all else and ultimately led to her being sexually assaulted by one of the ride-hailing giant's drivers last year, according to a suit filed in Los Angeles County court. The woman, who sued anonymously on Monday, claims that an unnamed Uber Technologies Inc. driver assaulted her during a ride in Los Angeles County in May 2019. The incident caused her "unimaginable pain that persists to this day," she said in the complaint. She says the ordeal was a consequence of Uber's "greed and complete disregard for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS