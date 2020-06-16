Army Contractors Pay $1.1M To End Unpaid Rest Breaks Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Army contractor VSE Corp. and two subcontractors have agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle claims that they violated federal labor law by requiring unpaid 15-minute rest breaks in a union contract, according to a deal approved by a Texas federal judge Tuesday. VSE, XOTech Solutions LLC and White's Paint Blast LLC will pay a total of $1.1 million, including $695,000 for alleged owed overtime wages and liquidated damages that will be distributed among the workers in the collective action suit. The companies also pledged to pay $400,000 in attorney fees and costs, according to court documents. U.S. District Judge Robert...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS