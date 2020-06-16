9th Circ. Seeks Input From Ore. High Court On Damages Cap

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday asked the Oregon Supreme Court to address whether a state law capping noneconomic damages for "bodily injury" at $500,000 limits the amount that plaintiffs can win in cases alleging employment discrimination. A three-judge panel issued the order certifying the question to Oregon's high court as it weighs former IT worker Max Zweizig's appeal of a ruling by U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez slicing in half a $1 million verdict he won in a suit accusing his former employer Northwest Direct Teleservices Inc. and its president Timothy Rote of retaliation after he blew the whistle on allegedly...

