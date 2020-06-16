Disney Investor Says Sexism Claims Warrant Peek At Books

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Citing "numerous indicia" of gender-based discrimination and harassment at The Walt Disney Co., an investor sued the entertainment goliath in Delaware's Chancery Court on Tuesday seeking access to a range of company records for potential litigation. Disney investor Jonathan Lustig says he wants to take a look at the company's books to figure out whether the board has lived up to its promises to promote gender diversity and inclusion. Lustig pointed to allegations made in a handful of lawsuits filed recently in state court in California and federal court in Florida, in which he says Disney is accused of complicity in...

