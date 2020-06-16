Candy Giants Prevail In Child Labor Warning Suits At 1st Circ.

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit refused Tuesday to revive several proposed class actions accusing Hershey, Mars and Nestle of failing to disclose on candy wrappers that they source cocoa beans from farms that may use child labor, ruling that the suits failed to state claims under Massachusetts consumer protection law. Danell Tomasella claimed in her suits that she wouldn't have purchased the candy giants' products if she'd known about the child labor issue. She alleged violations of Massachusetts consumer protection statute Chapter 93A. But in January 2019, a Massachusetts federal judge threw out the suits, holding that while it is "beyond dispute" that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS