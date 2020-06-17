Cayuga Nation Sues DOI Over Land-Into-Trust Delay

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Cayuga Nation hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with a complaint in D.C. federal court Tuesday, alleging that the department has illegally taken more than 15 years to rule on the New York tribe's bid to have land taken into trust for its bingo hall and other businesses. The tribe first asked the DOI to take six parcels of land into trust within its historic reservation in 2005, but the department has repeatedly delayed making a final decision on the application, despite saying several times that it would do so by a specific date, according to the complaint....

