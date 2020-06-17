White Castle Must Face Manager's Fingerprint Scan Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has ruled that a White Castle manager can go ahead with the bulk of her suit accusing the fast-food chain of breaking Prairie State biometric privacy laws with its use of a system requiring fingerprint authentication to access pay stubs. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. on Tuesday said Latrina Cothron can pursue proposed class claims under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act that White Castle didn't get adequate consent before collecting her fingerprint data and that it wrongly provided the data to third-party vendors without permission. White Castle had tried to knock out those claims by...

