LIRR To Upgrade Stations In Deal With Disabled Riders

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The Long Island Rail Road Co. will spend millions on a host of train station upgrades to increase access for disabled people, settling a pair of lawsuits brought by mobility-impaired New Yorkers and their advocates. LIRR and its parent company, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, will spend $5 million to create new help kiosks, install elevators and disabled bathrooms, remove barriers for disabled people, and increase disability training for staff to end two suits in New York federal court that alleged disabled riders were routinely left stranded because of inadequate facilities, according to settlement agreements filed Tuesday. The commuter giant denies all...

