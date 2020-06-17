Willkie Sues Defense Agencies For Info On Taliban Payments

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- International law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has sued U.S. defense agencies for records of protection payments that government contractors in Afghanistan allegedly made to the Taliban, saying the agencies have failed to hand over the requested documents. In five separate lawsuits filed in a D.C. federal court Tuesday, Willkie accuses the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the Defense Contract Management Agency, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Defense Intelligence Agency of failing to fulfill the firm's Freedom Of Information Act requests for documents that allegedly show eight Afghanistan reconstruction companies paid the...

